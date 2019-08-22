With Anthony Cowan Jr. set to graduate after this season, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon has pinpointed point guard as a position of need for his 2020 recruiting class. And as top target Karim Mane continues to make up his mind, the Terps rolled out the red carpet Aug. 17 for another four-star floor general who is currently a top-20 prospect in the 2021 class but will be reclassifying to start college a year sooner and enjoyed his unofficial to College Park.

Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) point guard Cam Hayes is ranked 16th in the Rivals150 and holds more than a dozen offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. But Maryland has the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder's attention after a strong visit with the Terps over the weekend.

