The 2019 NFL season is underway and Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. Once again, TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 1:

Vernon Davis (No. 85) hurdles a defender on his way to scoring a first-quarter touchdown against the Eagles. (USA TODAY Sports)

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins) Starting for an injured Jordan Reed, Davis got the scoring going early for Washington against their division foe Philadelphia Eagles by taking a 48-yard catch and run to the house after hurdling over a Philly defender and tip-toeing down the sideline. At age 35, Davis still has got it. He finished with four receptions for 59 yards and the score.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers) After being selected in the first round of this year’s draft, expectations were high for Savage in Green Bay. But the former Terps defensive back delivered in his first professional action during a game that opened up the NFL’s regular season on Thursday night. Savage was flying all over the field, finishing with three tackles, a defended pass, and a quarterback hit. Savage nearly came away with an interception off of a deflection that would have sealed the victory for the Packers at the end of the game. However, the game was sealed by a pick soon thereafter by fellow Green Bay safety and Baltimore native, Adrian Amos. DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) If it weren’t for Christian McCaffery’s uncanny receiving skills for a running back, Moore would have been far and away Carolina’s top pass catcher in Week 1. The second-year wideout still had himself an impressive outing, hauling in seven receptions for 76 yards against the talented secondary of the Los Angeles Rams. Moore’s 10 targets from quarterback Cam Newton also only trailed McCaffery, who had 11. Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Carter didn’t take long into his second year as a pro to make a name for himself in Carolina. He finished Sunday’s game against the Rams with four tackles and a much-needed blocked punt in the beginning of the fourth quarter with his team trailing by 10.