Diggs stole the show in Minnesota’s 38-20 win at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The fifth-year wideout paced all pass catchers in the game and finished with seven receptions for a game-high 167 yards and three touchdowns. Diggs was able to create all kinds of separation between himself and Philadelphia’s defensive backs to give him the type of game that can get what has been a slow season for him so far back on track. Diggs also added two rushes for 18 yards to his totals, but his day was highlighted by 62- and 51-yard receptions in the first half.

Here’s a look at their performances in Week 6:

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Stefon Diggs 62 yards for 6!! He looked back at the Philly D as he went into the end zone 👀 #PHIvsMIN pic.twitter.com/LD7UKquJsA

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Playing across the pond in London, Moore finished with seven receptions for 73 yards in Carolina’s 37-26 win over NFC South foe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moore added one rush for 13 yards to his totals.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter was active for Carolina’s Week 6 game against Tampa Bay in London; however, he did not play any defensive snaps or enter the box score.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson played a season-low 42 percent of New England’s defensive snaps on Thursday Night Football and finished with one tackle in his team’s 21-point victory in primetime.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was inactive for New England’s 35-14 win on Thursday Night Football over the New York Giants.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

In what was a defensive battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the visiting New Orleans Saints, Ngakoue remained relatively quiet. The fourth-year pass rusher was only able to muster up one tackle and one defended pass while playing a season-low 65 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Jefferson made his presence felt in Seattle’s 32-28 win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. The fourth-year defensive tackle finished with four tackles, a 0.5 tackle for loss and a defended pass while playing 87 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

Davis was ruled out for the second consecutive week with a concussion, forcing him to miss Washington’s 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Reed has been placed on injured reserve by the Redskins, so Davis should take over as the starting tight end for the remainder of the season once he clears concussion protocol.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Johnson was active for Detroit’s Monday Night Football win over the Green Bay Packers, but the rookie running back did not enter the box score.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

After having his ankle rolled up on in Week 5, Savage was forced to miss Green Bay’s Monday Night Football matchup with its division rival the Detroit Lions.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods and the Chicago Bears had their bye week in Week 6.