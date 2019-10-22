Ngakoue pulled off an unlikely feat in Jacksonville’s 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Not only did the defensive end record an interception, he turned that turnover into a pick-six. Ngakoue also added two tackles, a tackle for loss, a defended pass, and a quarterback hit to his totals.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

With his teammate Adam Thielen limited with a hamstring injury, Diggs stepped up as Minnesota’s top playmaker in the passing game in a 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Diggs caught seven of his eight targets for a team-high 142 receiving yards, the most by any pass catcher in Week 7.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Opportunity came knocking at Johnson’s door on Sunday, as Detroit starting running back Kerryon Johnson went down early with a knee injury. Johnson took the lead in the Lions’ backfield from that point forward and finished with 29 yards on 10 carries. He played a season-high 64 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps and figures to be the Lions’ feature back moving forward with Kerryon Johnson expected to miss a few weeks.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Moore and the Carolina Panthers had their bye week in Week 7. Carolina is currently on a four-game winning streak with quarterback Kyle Allen at the helm for an injured Cam Newton. Moore is leading the Panthers in targets (49), receiving yards (425), and yards per receptions (12.9).

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter and the Carolina Panthers had their bye week in Week 7. Carolina is currently on a four-game winning streak with quarterback Kyle Allen at the helm for an injured Cam Newton.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

In a 30-16 Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jefferson played a season-low 29 percent of Seattle’s snaps and recorded just one tackle.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson played a part in New England’s 33-0 dismantling of the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but he continues to see his snaps diminish and did not enter the box score in Week 7.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was active for New England’s Week 7 win, but he did not play or record any stats.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

After having his ankle rolled up on in Week 5, Savage has been forced to miss Green Bay’s last two games, including this past Sunday’s 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

For the second straight week, Davis was inactive because of a concussion. He missed out on Washington’s 9-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Davis was inactive for Chicago’s 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.