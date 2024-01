COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It was a tale of two halves for Kevin Willard's team Thursday night versus Michigan. After trailing by 12 at the break, the Terps came out of the locker room and outscored the Wolverines 43-24 over the final 20 minutes , defeating Michigan by a final score of 64-57.

Watch Willard break down his team's win over Michigan, their second Big Ten win of the season, in the video player below.