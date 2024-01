COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's squad battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit to take a 53-50 lead with 8:24 remaining and kept it close the rest of the way but came up just short, falling at home to Michigan State by a final score of 61-59.

Afterwards, Willard addressed the media and broke down what went wrong for the Terps. Watch Willard's full press conference in the video player below.