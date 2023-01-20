COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Kevin Willard's team continued their winning ways at home, avenging a blowout loss to Michigan on New Year's Day by defeating the Wolverines 64-58 on Thursday night. It was the third straight conference win at home for the Terps as they moved to 9-1 overall this season inside Xfinity Center.

The Terps were led by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who scored a game-high 26 points and was one of two players to score in double figures for Maryland, along with fellow senior Hakim Hart, who finished with 10 points. Maryland also got some valuable minutes from freshman 7-footer Caelum Swanton-Rodger.

Watch Willard, Young, Hart and Swanton-Rodger react followin the Terps' win over the Wolverines in the video player below.