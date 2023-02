It was a night to remember for Kevin Willard's Terps, as they used a 29-4 second-half run to help them defeat No. 3 Purdue by a score of 68-54.

The Terps were led by senior guard Jahmir Young who scored a game-high 20 points. He was one of three Maryland players in double-figure scoring along with Hakim Hart and Julian Reese.

Watch Willard, Young, Hart and Reese react to the Terps' win over No. 3 Purdue in the video player below.