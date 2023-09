COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's team found themselves in a 14-point hole early in the first quarter and trailed by five at halftime. But the Terps would go on to outscore Charlotte 29-6 in the second half and put up 530 yards of total offense to win going away late, defeating the 49ers by a final score of 38-20.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's win over Charlotte. See what he had to say in the video player below.

