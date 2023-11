It was a historic day for Mike Locksley's team in New Jersey, as senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa became the Big Ten's all-time passing leader as the Terps beat Rutgers, 42-24.

Tagovailoa threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in his final Big Ten game, while sophomore running back Roman Hemby rushed for 113 yards in the win.

Watch Locksley break down the Terps' win over the Scarlet Knights in the video player below.

RELATED: Tagovailoa sets Big Ten passing mark in win over Rutgers | Instant analysis of the Terps' 42-24 win over Rutgers