COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terps are coming off one of the program's most successful three-year runs ever, finishing with a winning record and having won bowl games in each of the past three seasons.

Gone is record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, as the Terps will look to kick off a new era of Maryland football in 2024.

Watch Locksley preview the Terps' 2024 spring season in the video player below.