COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terps got their first Big Ten win of the season last week in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion, beating USC by a final score of 29-28.

The Terps will look to keep that winning momentum going this week when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Watch Locksley look back on last week's big win and look ahead to Saturday's game at Minnesota in the video player below.