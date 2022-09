Despite an early 7-0 deficit, the Terps fought and scraped their way back into the game in the first half, in part thanks to a couple of 50-plus-yard field goals by kicker Chad Ryland. The offensive playmakers were able to make plays in large part due to the play up front by Spencer Anderson and the offensive line.

Defensively, senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett had another big day for the Terps, with five solo tackles and excellent coverage of Michigan's wideouts throughout the game.

Watch Ryland, Anderson and Bennett all react following the Terps' 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan in the videos below.