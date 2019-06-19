Head coach Michael Locksley and the Maryland football staff welcomed newcomers from their 2019 recruiting class as well as a few walk-ons to College Park earlier this week, adding them to the Terps’ roster on top of the handful of offseason grad-transfers that have been brought on board. Many of these newcomers are primed to make an immediate impact for the Terps this season and could soon become household names at Maryland. TSR has identified 10 newcomers to watch this fall: Josh Jackson The quarterback is always going to get his fair share of attention as one of the most impactful players on the field, and Jackson figures to be Maryland’s starter in the fall as he comes from Virginia Tech with starting experience and a big arm. Before undergoing surgery to repair his fractured left tibia in late September last year, Jackson completed 62 percent of his passes for 575 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception through two and a half games, one of which was at Florida State. The Michigan native has good size and athleticism and he is a proven commodity as a signal caller. The Terps’ success this season will likely go as Jackson goes. Shaq Smith

Shaq Smith (No. 5) brings playoff experience to Maryland's defense. (USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland’s newest addition is a big one. Smith would have been a breakout candidate this year even if he had stayed at Clemson, but the Baltimore native decided to come back home and use his final two years of eligibility to play linebacker for the Terps. Smith recorded 16 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a sack for the Tigers last season. He was mostly a special teams standout at Clemson, but the change of scenery to College Park is going to give the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder a chance to show what he can do as a starter. Smith has been working out with teammates on campus for several weeks now and he should be able to step up right away as one of Maryland’s leaders on defense. Tyler Mabry A friend of Jackson and fellow Michigan native, Mabry is expected to come in and be one of Maryland’s most well-rounded offensive players. The former All-MAC performer at Buffalo is an excellent blocker at the tight end position, but he can also run routes and has good hands. At 6-foot-3, 265-pounds and having some chemistry already developed with Jackson, Mabry should be the answer to the question of how tight ends can be made relevant in College Park once again. Keandre Jones It’s still not 100 percent clear whether or not Jones will receive a transfer waiver from the NCAA and be immediately eligible to play this season after transferring from Ohio State to Maryland back in December. However, if Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) product does get to play in the fall, he’ll have a major impact on the Terps’ defense. Having already been identified as a vocal leader on the defensive side of the ball in spring camp, Jones will bring size, speed, and Big Ten pedigree to the middle of Maryland’s defense. Nick Cross Cross is the crown jewel of Maryland’s 2019 class. The talented former four-star safety out of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) is also a track star, so speed will not be an issue. Cross also already has a college ready body that should allow him to step in immediately and be a hard-hitting safety. His ball skills are the part of his game that don’t get spoken about enough. His ability to be a ball hawk and track passes while they’re in the air make him a dangerous player on the back end of the defense. He’ll have some competition to earn a starting spot, but competition typically breeds success. Sean Savoy



Sean Savoy (No. 15) could very likely be switching back to WR, where he has a rapport with incoming QB Josh Jackson.