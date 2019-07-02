Returning: Lorenzo Harrison III, Anthony McFarland Jr., Tayon Fleet-Davis, Javon Leake, Jake Funk Incoming: None Last season Anthony McFarland burst onto the scene in the Big Ten, Javon Leake showed he’s a threat to find paydirt any time he touches the ball, Tayon Fleet-Davis proved to be a reliable option in short yardage, and since-graduated Ty Johnson ripped off big run after big run prior to an injury that cost him the end of the season. Collectively, Maryland had one of the best backfields in the Big Ten and finished third in rushing yards within the conference (2,762 rushing yards). McFarland ran his way to Second Team All-Big Ten and broke the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns. McFarland showed incredible vision and breakaway speed and could propel himself to becoming one of the best -- if not the best -- running back in the Big Ten this season. The former DeMatha product isn’t going to sneak up on anyone in 2019, but Leake and Fleet-Davis just might. They’ve both shown glimpses of their talent throughout their careers and each looked improved during spring ball. They will be running against defenses in the fall that will likely feel as though they’re getting a “break” when McFarland is out of the game. But Leake and Fleet-Davis are no slouches -- neither is Lorenzo Harrison III for that matter if he can return back to 2016 form. Leake brings explosiveness while Fleet-Davis provides the power. Both can catch out of the backfield, and it appears the Terps plan to use Fleet-Davis plenty that way as was evident by his six receptions for 60 yards in Maryland’s annual Red-White spring scrimmage. Leake is also a serious threat as a returner.

Top Storyline: What will the running back rotation look like?

Head coach Michael Locksley is no stranger to juggling multiple talented backs in a single backfield, as was the M.O. at Alabama during his time there. McFarland will be the lead man, but the term “bell-cow” might not apply here. McFarland certainly has the talent to be just about any college football team’s premier runner. He possesses just about everything else you could want from a running back at this point, but Maryland coaches are hoping to see him improve as a pass-protector this season so that the offense can be even more free-flowing. We should see a more polished McFarland in 2019, but Leake and Fleet-Davis will see their fair share of carries. Leake is a solid option as a third-down back because of his agility, pass-catching ability, and solid pass blocking. Look for him to be utilized in this role on many occasions, perhaps even sharing a backfield with McFarland or one of the other backs at times. Fleet-Davis is an excellent option in short yardage and around the goal line. He can also be paired in the backfield with any of the other backs or be split out wide as a pass catcher. Versatility and pre-snap shifts will be the name of the game for the Terps’ running backs this season. Defenses will learn quickly that they have to account for McFarland, Leake, and Fleet-Davis at all times. Harrison and Jake Funk provide further depth at the position and have similar versatility as the backs ahead of them on the depth chart, allowing them to be inserted into the mix if needed without missing much of a beat.

Prediction: Terps will lead the Big Ten in rushing and break Maryland’s single-season team rushing record in 2019