2019 Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receivers
Returning: DJ Turner, Jeshaun Jones, Dontay Demus, Jayden Comma, Tahj Capehart*, Rayshad Lewis*, Brian Cobbs, MJ Jarrell, Darryl Jones, Carlos Carriere, Chris Jones, Sean Nelson, Justin Brown
Incoming: Dino Tomlin, Isaiah Hazel, Sean Savoy*
Last season Maryland’s receiving totals were spread out, but overall left a lot to be desired. As the Terps went with a run-heavy offense and experienced more inconsistency at quarterback, pass-catching production became hard to come by. Senior Taivon Jacobs led the way with 25 receptions for 328 receiving yards, while freshman Jeshaun Jones recorded a team-high five receiving touchdowns.
What’s most intriguing about this unit’s performance last season not only was the talent shown by Jones, but also the late-season production provided by fellow freshmen Dontay Demus, Brian Cobbs, and Darryl Jones. All four should have a chance to make a big impact on Maryland’s passing game as sophomores in the fall.
As exciting as some of Maryland’s freshman wide receivers were last year, the incoming pass catchers this season are just as intriguing. The Terps only have two incoming freshmen at wideout, but both have a chance to make some noise early in their careers. Former Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.) four-star wide receiver Isaiah Hazel was a Second Team All-Met selection last season and will get a chance to show out for his hometown school after flipping his commitment from West Virginia to Maryland last December. Tomlin -- the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin -- has NFL pedigree and is an athlete that can be used by Maryland in a number of ways. Virginia Tech transfer Sean Savoy -- who experimented as a defensive back during spring ball but is expected to move back to wide receiver -- will be reunited with presumed Terps starting quarterback Josh Jackson, who helped Savoy have an impressive freshman season for the Hokies with 39 receptions, 454 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.
It has been awhile since the Terps were this deep at wide receiver, and it should come in handy with the quarterback position being the strongest it has been in quite some time.
*Savoy is currently listed on Maryland’s roster as a defensive back after being moved to the defensive side of the ball in the spring, but he will reportedly switch back to wide receiver for fall camp.
*Capehart is coming off of an ACL injury he suffered last season and is currently listed on Maryland’s roster as a wide receiver but reportedly could be moved to defensive back by the start of the season.
*Originally a wideout for the Terps, Lewis is currently listed on Maryland’s roster as a defensive back but reportedly could be moved back to wide receiver come fall.
Top Storyline: Who mans the slot?
Based on last year’s production and spring camp, it seems safe to say that Jeshaun Jones and Demus will play the role of Maryland’s outside receivers. This could turn out to be a dangerous combination, but the question remains: who will the Terps use in the slot?
There’s no clear cut answer here, at least not yet. But Savoy, Cobbs, and DJ Turner seem to be the best fit for this role based on their skill set and past production. Savoy should have inherent chemistry with Jackson because of their time together as Hokies. Slot receivers often serve as security blankets for quarterbacks, which could make Savoy’s connection with Jackson a critical factor in this equation. Cobbs was one of the most impressive Terps pass-catchers in the spring, posting a game-high 102 yards on five receptions in the annual Red-White Spring Scrimmage. Turner has yet to break out in the regular season for the Terps, but he is a prototypical slot receiver with big-play potential.
Jeshaun Jones also has a shifty skill set that translates well into the slot. Don’t be surprised to see Locksley shift his playmaking wideout inside on occasions to give a few other wideouts who are better-suited for outside work like Darryl Jones, Jayden Comma, and Carlos Carriere a chance to shine.
Also, if Hazel and Tomlin are to get involved as freshmen, the slot could be a good place for them to start their careers, especially Tomlin who is pretty much built for the role but still needs to add some bulk.
Prediction: Newcomers come up big
As alluded to already, the two incoming freshmen and Savoy have a chance to have a major impact for the Terps come fall. Hazel is perhaps the most highly touted freshman wideout to come to College Park as a freshman since now Carolina Panther D.J. Moore. He has decent size and even better speed. He’s someone that should be plenty productive throughout his career at Maryland and it could very likely start this year.
Tomlin has less of a chance to see the field than Hazel but is a proven playmaker that has a nose for the end zone, as proven by his 19 total touchdowns as a senior in high school. He’s also a Pennsylvania state champion in the 300-meter hurdles, meaning Tomlin possess some speed and athleticism that are hard to find. If Maryland’s strength and conditioning program is good to him, Tomlin could have a quicker impact than many might realize at the moment.
Savoy is the real key here. He received a waiver from the NCAA to become eligible to play for the Terps right away and he is a wideout that has proven production in college. It’s a huge bonus that the majority of his production came with Jackson as the signal caller. Savoy could very well be a big contributor to Maryland’s offense in the fall.