Returning: DJ Turner, Jeshaun Jones, Dontay Demus, Jayden Comma, Tahj Capehart*, Rayshad Lewis*, Brian Cobbs, MJ Jarrell, Darryl Jones, Carlos Carriere, Chris Jones, Sean Nelson, Justin Brown

Incoming: Dino Tomlin, Isaiah Hazel, Sean Savoy*

Last season Maryland’s receiving totals were spread out, but overall left a lot to be desired. As the Terps went with a run-heavy offense and experienced more inconsistency at quarterback, pass-catching production became hard to come by. Senior Taivon Jacobs led the way with 25 receptions for 328 receiving yards, while freshman Jeshaun Jones recorded a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

What’s most intriguing about this unit’s performance last season not only was the talent shown by Jones, but also the late-season production provided by fellow freshmen Dontay Demus, Brian Cobbs, and Darryl Jones. All four should have a chance to make a big impact on Maryland’s passing game as sophomores in the fall.

As exciting as some of Maryland’s freshman wide receivers were last year, the incoming pass catchers this season are just as intriguing. The Terps only have two incoming freshmen at wideout, but both have a chance to make some noise early in their careers. Former Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.) four-star wide receiver Isaiah Hazel was a Second Team All-Met selection last season and will get a chance to show out for his hometown school after flipping his commitment from West Virginia to Maryland last December. Tomlin -- the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin -- has NFL pedigree and is an athlete that can be used by Maryland in a number of ways. Virginia Tech transfer Sean Savoy -- who experimented as a defensive back during spring ball but is expected to move back to wide receiver -- will be reunited with presumed Terps starting quarterback Josh Jackson, who helped Savoy have an impressive freshman season for the Hokies with 39 receptions, 454 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

It has been awhile since the Terps were this deep at wide receiver, and it should come in handy with the quarterback position being the strongest it has been in quite some time.

*Savoy is currently listed on Maryland’s roster as a defensive back after being moved to the defensive side of the ball in the spring, but he will reportedly switch back to wide receiver for fall camp.

*Capehart is coming off of an ACL injury he suffered last season and is currently listed on Maryland’s roster as a wide receiver but reportedly could be moved to defensive back by the start of the season.

*Originally a wideout for the Terps, Lewis is currently listed on Maryland’s roster as a defensive back but reportedly could be moved back to wide receiver come fall.