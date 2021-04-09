TerrapinSportsReport - Ayala to declare for NBA Draft with option to return to Maryland

Shortly after Aaron Wiggins announced he would declare for the draft, fellow junior guard Eric Ayala followed suit, announcing via social media his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with the option to return to Maryland.

"First I want to thank God, my family and the University of Maryland for allowing me to have this opportunity," Ayala said in an Instagram post. "With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. During this process, I will be maintaining my college eligibility and taking it one day at a time to make the best decision for me and my family. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and I am prepared for the work that lies ahead."

Ayala led the Terps in scoring this past season (15.1 ppg), garnering honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

A three-year starter who has averaged 10.6 points per game over his entire career at Maryland, Ayala has helped the Terps to a share of a Big Ten regular-season title as well as a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in which Maryland advanced to the Round of 32.

"Eric and Aaron are making smart decisions to get feedback from NBA organizations that will lead to informed choices for their futures," Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. "They are both incredible representatives of the University of Maryland and we will support them throughout the entire process."

Ayala is not currently listed in any draft projections. With the expectation that both Ayala and Wiggins will return for their senior seasons, several pundits have projected Maryland as a top 10 team for next season. Should at least one of the two return for their senior year, the Terps are still likely to begin next season as a top 20 team.

The deadline for an early entry player to withdraw from the NBA Draft is July 19 at 5 pm EST.