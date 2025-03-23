WATCH: Willard, players react following second round win over Colorado St.

SEATTLE — Kevin Willard's team got all they could handle from Colorado State in the second round, defeating the Rams 72-71 on a Derik Queen shot at the buzzer.

Queen led five Terps in double-figure scoring with a team-high 17 points, while senior forward Julian Reese finished with 15 points and 11 boards for a double-double. Junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 11 points to go along with a game-high seven assists and four steals in the win.

Watch Willard, Reese, Queen and sophomore guard Rodney Rice break down the Terps' win over Colorado State in the video player below.