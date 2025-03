SAN FRANCISCO – Kevin Willard's Terps fought valiantly in the first half, but Florida's size and depth proved to be too much in the second half, as Maryland fell to the No. 1 seed Gators 87-71 in the Sweet Sixteen, ending their season.

Afterwards, Willard reflected on the loss, while also addressing his future as the head coach at the University of Maryland. See what Willard, freshman center Derik Queen and senior forward Julian Reese had to say in the video player below.