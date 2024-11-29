Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State

What is the feeling around the program this week knowing that they are one win away from a likely playoff spot? Is there any extra motivation knowing a win over border-rival Maryland would put them in the playoffs?

TSR went in depth with Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap to get some perspective on the Nittany Lions and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between Maryland and Penn State.

Penn State, meanwhile, is coming off of a 26-25 win at Minnesota which kept their playoff aspirations alive headed into the final Saturday of the regular season.

Maryland (4-7) comes into Saturday's game versus Penn State (10-1) looking to play spoiler with the Nittany Lions a win away from a spot in the initial 12-team College Football Playoff.

The feeling and vibes around this program are the best they have been since they won the Big Ten Championship in 2016. Everyone knows they're a victory over a lesser opponent away from finally reaching the College Football Playoff and getting to host that game to boot. Plus, they're just a Michigan upset of Ohio State (unlikely, but not impossible) away from returning to Indianapolis for the first time since 2016. They have had teams with more talent top to bottom on the roster than this, but I'd argue this is the best team James Franklin has had.

Just how good is Tyler Warren? What makes him so special? Do you think he is a real Heisman contender?

I could rave all day long about Tyler Warren, but what makes him so special is his versatility. He can play wide receiver, tight end, in line blocker, line up in the slot, be a short yardage running back, and even throw the ball. He is also the only player I have ever seen snap the ball and then catch a touchdown on the same play. His size and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Will he be a Heisman finalist? I think there's a real shot. If I had a Heisman vote, I would have him third behind Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.

Who are some other playmakers on offense that Terp. fans should keep an eye out for?

Trey Wallace is a guy to watch. While he's been up and down this year, he is still Penn State's number one wide receiver and has the ability to put up numbers in volume. Omari Evans is another receiver to watch. He is averaging over 20 yards per catch this season with four receptions of 40+ yards, including a 45-yard touchdown against Minnesota last week.

The main weapons to watch outside of Warren, however, are the running backs. Nicholas Singleton has been slowed by injuries at times this year but has looked healthy again in recent weeks with some of his explosiveness returning. Kaytron Allen is as consistent as they come. Singleton is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 9.7 yards per reception this season, Allen is at 4.5 and 8.7, respectively.

What Penn State defenders should Maryland be gameplanning for?

While the defense may not be elite the way it was last year, this is still a damn good unit and a deep one. Abdul Carter has thrived with his move to defensive end this season and may end up a top 5 draft pick in April. Opposite of Carter is Dani Dennis-Sutton. DDS has been slowed in recent weeks after getting injured against Wisconsin, but as his health returns so does the play making ability that once made him a five-star recruit. Defensive tackle Zane Durant is extremely disruptive and might be the most underrated defensive player in the Big Ten.

In the back end, safety Jaylen Reed has had an All-American caliber season. Something Penn State wound up being in desperate need of in the wake of KJ Winston's season ending injury. Georgia transfer AJ Harris has been a dude at cornerback, watch he and Tai Felton matchup throughout the day on Saturday should be a fun battle.

Maryland wins this game if?

In order for Maryland to have a chance on Saturday it feels like this will have to be one of those "anatomies of an upset" type of games. Multiple turnovers by Penn State, maybe a special teams snafu or two along the way, some lucky bounces for the Terps, etc. Upsets happen all the time in college football, but this should be a very motivated Penn State team looking to finally punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Who wins and why?

Penn State is the better team and they're probably looking for some final style points with the College Football Playoff selection committee. I think the Nittany Lions win big in this one.

Penn State - 45

Maryrland - 13