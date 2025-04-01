Buzz Williams named Maryland's next men's head basketball coach

“It is an honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team,” Williams said in a statement. “I want to thank President Pines and Colleen Sorem for this opportunity to lead one of the most prestigious programs in the country. In leading this program, I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution.”

Williams brings with him a career 373–228 record (.621) over an 18-year career as a head coach that includes stops at New Orleans, Marquette, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

Maryland has hired Buzz Williams as the next men's head basketball coach, sources tell TSR. It is a six-year deal.

Williams comes to College Park from College Station, Texas, where he led the Texas A&M Aggies over the past six seasons, including three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament that included trips to the Round of 32 the past two seasons.

Prior to Texas A&M, Williams spent five seasons at Virginia Tech, where again, he led the program to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances which included a trip to the Sweet 16 in his final season in Blacksburg.

Prior to Virginia Tech, the 52-year-old Williams had perhaps his most success in the Big East at Marquette, where he led the program to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2013.

“Maryland Athletics is an important part of the University of Maryland community,” said University President Darryll J. Pines. “Finding the right person to lead Maryland Men’s Basketball was critical to the continued success of our program, both on and off the court. With an exemplary record of competitive success and a demonstrated commitment to providing leadership and development to our student-athletes, Coach Buzz Williams is the ideal coach to lead us forward. We could not be more thrilled to welcome him to College Park.”

This story will be updated.