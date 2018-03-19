Maryland has been keeping tabs on local Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2019 four-star shooting guard Justin Moore for quite some time now and that won’t be changing any time soon.

After extending an offer to the local prospect all the way back in September and watching him do everything over the course of the last year from rehabbing a torn ACL to dominating WCAC playoff games and helping the Stags win a league title, the Terps are continuing to keep in touch and make a strong push for the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior.