Jeremy Roach Matthew Hatfield (VirginiaPreps.com)

The fifth-annual Metro Challenge 60 brought some of the very best from the loaded DMV region to the Catholic High School gym for a one-day run. Several prospects in attendance had strong showings, but no one had a better day than five-star sophomore Jeremy Roach.

Roach, one of the top guard prospects in the 2020 class, was sensational getting to the basket and maneuvering in space. His jump shot has been up and down in the past, but he found the bottom of the net more times than not on Saturday. Roach's most recent visit was to Kentucky, with the Wildcats, Virginia Tech, Villanova, Maryland, Virginia, Miami and a number of others heavily pursuing the sophomore sensation.

Moore came out on fire on Saturday, making three perimeter jumpers in the first two minutes of his contest. The four-star prospect is working his way back from a torn ACL that forced him to miss his junior travel season and looks better than ever. While Moore's game revolves around his shot-making abilities, he also brings defense and toughness to the backcourt. Maryland, Virginia, Xavier, Purdue, Wake Forest and Villanova are among those in a good spot for Moore.

Harris is the epitome of a blue-collar gamer that competes extremely hard. The four-star prospect is more of a tweener that is difficult to be defined by a specific position, so Harris is best labeled as a ballplayer. He is a crafty ball handler that can score through contact at the basket and while his shot has improved, Harris’ best still comes on the defensive end. Virginia Tech, Maryland, Xavier, Ohio State and Wake Forest are some of the programs under consideration.

Morsell didn’t have his best on Saturday but he is still a strong, four-star prospect due to his winning intangibles. While not an elite level athlete, Morsell is a crafty guard that gets to his spots , can convert with a hand in his face and is a willing passer. Morsell told Rivals.com that Virginia, Penn State and Oklahoma State are the three programs working the hardest in his recruitment.

He might not boast ankle-breaking handles or high-flying athleticism, but Keel's maturity, poise and versatile skillset is extremely impressive for a freshman. The 14-year-old can practically do it all. He can be used on the ball in spurts as a half-court facilitator, make shots when played off of it, rebound his area and play sound, team defense. Keels does have to improve his athleticism and continue to develop his overall skillset but there is a reason why Wake Forest has already offered. The 6-foot-3 standout tracks as a top-50 recruit in the 2021 class.