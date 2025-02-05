Former Ohio State DE pledge Zahir Mathis commits to Maryland

Maryland is finishing out the 2025 recruiting cycle with a bang as top 100 prospect Zahir Mathis has announced his commitment to the Terps. The defensive end out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School was committed to Ohio State earlier in the process but backed off that pledge in mid-November. Since Mathis reopened his recruitment, Florida State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, and Michigan emerged as major contenders but Maryland was able to get him on campus last and that trip was enough to carry the Terps till Signing Day.

WHAT MARYLAND IS GETTING

Mathis is an explosive pass rusher at the defensive end position with a huge frame and a very high ceiling. He has shown the ability to consistently beat the offensive lineman in front of him with a variety of speed and power techniques. The speed moves Mathis uses should translate to the next level well but he'll need to get much stronger before he's ready to consistently see the field. He does tip the scales at 230-pounds but his 6-foot-6 frame could easily hold another 20 pounds of mass. Look for the strength and conditioning staff to go to work on Mathis in the first couple years of his college career to make sure he is physically ready for the rigors of big time college football.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE TERPS