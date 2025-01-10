Maryland basketball beats No. 22 UCLA 79-61

UCLA (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) has lost three straight, including a 19-point home defeat against Michigan on Tuesday night, after which Cronin called his team "soft" and "delusional." On Friday, his frustration boiled over with Maryland up by nine.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 27 points and Maryland topped No. 22 UCLA 79-61 on Friday night after Bruins coach Mick Cronin was ejected with 5:11 remaining.

After Julian Reese came up with a rebound for the Terrapins (12-4, 2-3), Cronin received two quick technical fouls and was tossed, shaking hands with Maryland coach Kevin Willard on the way out.

Gillespie made all four of the resulting free throws, and Reese completed the six-point possession with a layup to make it 66-51.

"I thought we played well in spurts out there," Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said. "It was good to come home and just have a couple days and obviously have a great home crowd."

Reese had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA with 18 points.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins did some good work on the offensive boards, but scoring was an issue thanks to 21 turnovers. The more long-term question is whether Cronin’s outburst — following his pointed postgame comments — will spark the team.

Maryland: It was a gritty performance that the Terps turned into a rout after Cronin’s ejection. Maryland held the Bruins to 41.5% shooting from the field.

Key moment

Maryland led 40-36 at halftime and then began the second with Rodney Rice’s 3-pointer and Reese’s layup. There was plenty of time left, but a nine-point lead proved to be safe given the way Maryland was defending.

Key stat

Maryland had an 11-0 run in the first half that gave the Terps the lead for good. Then they added a 10-0 spurt toward the end of the game. Maryland now has 22 runs of 10-0 or better this season after producing 16 all of last season.

Up next

UCLA stays east and plays at Rutgers on Monday night. Maryland hosts Minnesota the same night.

Double-Figure Factors

- Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored a career-high 27 points and earned his 52nd career game in double figures. It was his 12th game scoring double figures this season.

- Julian Reese recorded 16 points for his 67th career game in double digits. He has scored double figures for the 11th time this season.

- Selton Miguel scored 11 points and earned his 73rd career game in double figures. It was his 12th as a Terp this season and ninth in a row. He leads the Terps with 1,378 career points in his five-year career.

Juju Beast

- Julian Reese scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, recording his 29th career double-double.

- Since 1996-97, Reese has the third most double-doubles of any Terp in program history. Lonny Baxter (1998-02) and Jordan Williams (2001-11) are tied for the most with 33.

- Reese is 10th on Maryland's all-time rebounds list. He now has 830 boards and is chasing the No. 8 spot shared by Donta Scott (2019-24) and Tom McMillen (1971-74), who each grabbed 859 rebounds.

- The big man blocked two shots, ranking eighth on Maryland's all-time blocked shots list with 144 in his career. Joe Smith ranks seventh with 190 blocks from 1993-95.

- Reese is one of nine players in program history to record over 1,100 career points and 800 career rebounds.