The top-ranked player in Washington, D.C. isn't going far to play his college football. Class of 2025 four-star prospect Bryce Jenkins announced his commitment to Maryland on Saturday.

The Friendship Collegiate Academy standout ranks as the No. 14 offensive guard in the 2025 cycle, but Maryland is primarily recruiting Jenkins as a defensive tackle. With that said, sources tell Rivals that the Terrapins would be open to Jenkins playing offensive line at the college level if he wanted to make the switch.

Jenkins announced a top-four of Maryland, Rutgers, South Carolina and Tennessee on June 29. He took official visits to each program, including with the Terrapins during the weekend of June 14. He took his official visit with the Scarlet Knights on May 31, then with the Gamecocks on June 7, and eventually concluded his scheduled trips with the Volunteers on June 21.

Ultimately, Jenkins has decided to play under head coach Mike Locksley, defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Brian Williams, co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach for defense/cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and the rest of the Maryland staff at the next level.

Abdul-Rahim's connection with Jenkins and Friendship Collegiate head coach Mike Hunter played a big role in Maryland earning the defensive lineman's verbal pledge. Interestingly, Abdul-Rahim founded the Friendship football program and served as head coach there from 2004 through 2013. Hunter played against Abdul-Rahim in high school and worked as his assistant head coach and offensive coordinator during their time together at Friendship. Hunter describes his relationship with Abdul-Rahim as "great."