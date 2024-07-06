Four-star DL Bryce Jenkins commits to Maryland: 'He has a bright future'
The top-ranked player in Washington, D.C. isn't going far to play his college football. Class of 2025 four-star prospect Bryce Jenkins announced his commitment to Maryland on Saturday.
The Friendship Collegiate Academy standout ranks as the No. 14 offensive guard in the 2025 cycle, but Maryland is primarily recruiting Jenkins as a defensive tackle. With that said, sources tell Rivals that the Terrapins would be open to Jenkins playing offensive line at the college level if he wanted to make the switch.
Jenkins announced a top-four of Maryland, Rutgers, South Carolina and Tennessee on June 29. He took official visits to each program, including with the Terrapins during the weekend of June 14. He took his official visit with the Scarlet Knights on May 31, then with the Gamecocks on June 7, and eventually concluded his scheduled trips with the Volunteers on June 21.
Ultimately, Jenkins has decided to play under head coach Mike Locksley, defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Brian Williams, co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach for defense/cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and the rest of the Maryland staff at the next level.
Abdul-Rahim's connection with Jenkins and Friendship Collegiate head coach Mike Hunter played a big role in Maryland earning the defensive lineman's verbal pledge. Interestingly, Abdul-Rahim founded the Friendship football program and served as head coach there from 2004 through 2013. Hunter played against Abdul-Rahim in high school and worked as his assistant head coach and offensive coordinator during their time together at Friendship. Hunter describes his relationship with Abdul-Rahim as "great."
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Jenkins garnered scholarship offers from Alabama, Boston College, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and many others.
The powerful 6-foot-5, 316-pound Jenkins plays both defensive line and offensive line for Friendship Collegiate. He helped lead the Knights to a District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Football Class AA Championship in 2023.
Hunter believes Jenkins' versatility, size, strength and athleticism will set the defensive lineman apart in the college ranks.
"Bryce is an outstanding young man that will do great things at the next level," Hunter said about Jenkins. "He is a very talented player that can dominate with power and athleticism on either side of the ball. He has a very, very bright future."
With Jenkins' commitment, Maryland's 2025 recruiting class currently includes 19 pledges. The Terrapins' class ranks in the top-30 nationally.