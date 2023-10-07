Below are several key takeaways from Maryland's first loss of the season.

The Terps will look to get back into the win column next Saturday when they host a reeling Illinois team.

With the loss, the Terps dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

The Terps got out of the gate quickly in Columbus, scoring the game's first touchdown just two minutes and 19 seconds in. They would go on to take a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but the Buckeyes scored the final 27 points of the game, as the Terps fell on the road by a final score of 37-17.

Terps get out of the gate quickly once again

For the third straight week, the Terps got out of the gate quickly, scoring the game's first touchdown.

Getting out to a fast start certainly helped set the tone in wins over Indiana and Michigan State, but scoring the game's first touchdown less than three minutes into play versus the No. 4 Buckeyes on the road not only helped set the tone, but it also helped to stun and quiet a Homecoming crowd of 100,000-plus fans.

But right when it seemed the Terps had taken all of the momentum in the stadium, Taulia Tagovailoa threw a pick six early in the second quarter to give some of that momentum right back.

Tagovailoa mistakes costly for Terps

Tagovailoa looked as good as any quarterback in the country in the Terps' first five games and through the first quarter of Saturday's game in Columbus. But things starter to unravel a bit for the fifth-year senior in the second quarter.

First came the pick six to give the Buckeyes their first points of the game with their offense struggling to do anything.

The Terps then found themselves with a chance to to take the lead into the half with 1st and goal inside the Ohio State 20-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter and no timeouts. All Tagovailoa had to do was complete the ball past the line to gain or throw the ball to a receiver on the sideline who could get out of bounds to stop the clock.

Instead, Tagovailoa completed a 4-yard pass to Antwain Littleton in the middle of the field short of the first-down line and time expired.

What should have been a chip shot field goal attempt and likely three-point lead instead ended with the Terps unable to run another play and a tie game as the teams headed to the locker room.

Then with a tie game in the third quarter, Tagovailoa did a nice job to escape pressure in the pocket, only to throw an interception on a ball that probably should have just been thrown away.

Ohio State would go on to score a field goal on the ensuing possession and take their first lead of the game, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

If this is to finally be the year the Terps knock off one of the ranked big boys within the division, they will likely need Tagovailoa to avoid the costly mistakes moving forward.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has himself a day versus the Maryland secondary

It shouldn't have been a secret to anybody on the Maryland sideline just how good Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is. He came into the season as arguably the most talked about player in all of college football. Even still, Harrison finished with a season-high eight catches for a season-high 163 yards receiving.

When Harrison wasn't getting the best of Terps cornerback Ja'Quan Sheppard, who was often left guarding him one-on-one in man coverage, he was simply getting wide open with no defenders around him at all.

His big frame and physical play with his hands hurt the Terps time and time again.

On the positive side, Harrison was targeted a whopping 15 times, meaning he only caught the ball 53 percent of the time it was thrown his way.

The Terps will need to clean up the breakdowns in the secondary and explosive plays by the opposing team heading into next week's game versus Illinois.