Barham is one of just five underclassmen in the nation to make the watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Maryland sophomore linebacker Jaishawn Barham was named to the 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.





Last season, Barham led all Big Ten freshmen with 58 tackles, while leading the Terps with 6.5 tackles for loss and tying for the team lead with 4.0 sacks. He was named a 2022 Freshman All-American by the FWAA and College Football News, while also earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

The District Heights, Maryland native was also recently named to the 51-man Butkus Award preseason watch list.

Barham was one of a nation-leading 12 linebackers from the Big Ten conference named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Semifinalists for the Butkus award are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov. 28. The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023.

Barham and the Terps kickoff the 2023 season Sept. 2 when they will host in-state foe Towson.