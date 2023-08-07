The Terps were one of eight teams in the Big Ten to receive votes in the initial coaches poll.

Maryland football was among the teams receiving votes in the Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , which was released Monday afternoon.

The Big Ten East division had three teams ranked inside the top-10 of the Top-25 poll, including No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State.

Wisconsin was the fourth team from the Big Ten to be ranked inside the top-25, coming in at No. 21 in the preseason poll.

Iowa led the remaining four Big Ten schools with 169 points, coming in 26th in voting among coaches. Minnesota received 16 points, while Illinois received 7 points.

Maryland received 10 points among voting coaches, coming in ranked 45th unofficially.

The Terps will host Illinois (Oct. 14), Penn State (Nov. 4) and Michigan (Nov. 18). They will travel to Columbus to play Ohio State on Oct. 7.

Future Big Ten members USC (No. 6), Washington (No. 11) and Oregon (No. 15) were also ranked inside the top-25. UCLA was among the remaining schools receiving votes, coming in at No. 31 unofficially.

The Terps opened fall camp on Aug. 2 and will open the 2023 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 versus in-state foe Towson.