 TerrapinSportsReport - Jake Funk selected by LA Rams in 7th round of NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 18:15:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Jake Funk (No. 34) scores a touchdown in the Terps' win over Penn State last season.
Jake Funk (No. 34) scores a touchdown in the Terps' win over Penn State last season. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Former Terps running back Jake Funk was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 7th round with the No. 233 pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Funk, who entered his senior season coming off of back-to-back ACL surgeries in 2018 and 2019, led the FBS in yards per carry (8.60 ypc w/ at least 60 rushes) and ranked second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally in rushing yards per game (129.0). In four games played in 2021, Funk rushed for 516 yards and four touchdowns, while ranking second in the conference and 16th nationally in all-purpose yards per game (146.0).

A product of Damascus High School, Funk was the first high school player Michael Locksley offered a scholarship after taking over as head coach on an interim basis back in 2015 following the firing or Randy Edsall.

Funk, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, had the biggest game of his Maryland career in the Terps' come-from-behind 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota last October. In that game, Funk rushed 21 times for a career-high 221 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a career-best five receptions for 31 yards and another touchdown. His 221 rush yards were the 11th-most ever by a Terp in a single game. Funk earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors this past season, despite playing in just four games.

With Funk's selection, the Terps have now had a player chosen in four straight and 25 of the last 27 NFL Drafts. Maryland has now also had a running back selected in three straight drafts with Anthony McFarland being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year and Ty Johnson having been selected by the Detroit Lions back in 2018.

