Maryland basketball (9-6, 1-3) will look to bounce back from a two-game losing skid Thursday night when they host the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines (6-9, 1-3) enter Thursday night's game having lost four straight and will be shorthanded when they take on the Terps from inside Xfinity Center.

Michigan starting point guard Dug McDaniel took to social media Wednesday to announce that he would serve a six-game road suspension, beginning with the Wolverine's game at Maryland.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard later released a statement regarding the suspension of McDaniel.

"We have very high standards within our program, culture and university," Howard's statement read. "Serving as mentors, we need to set the standards and pathways for our young men to succeed. Beginning with our game at Maryland, Dug McDaniel will not travel to road games until further notice.

“Dug will dress for home games, however, when we are away from Ann Arbor, he will work towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet.“While I am disappointed, this is not something we take lightly. This is an important step for Dug and his success as a student-athlete. “Going forward we will not have further comment.”

A Washington, D.C. native who played at local WCAC power Paul VI, the 5-foot-11 McDaniel leads the Wolverines in both scoring (17.8 ppg) and assists (5.1 apg) this season, making his absence a major blow for Michigan.

For the Terps, Thursday night's game marks the half way point of the season.

Last season, the Terps had the same 1-3 record to open conference play before winning 10 of their last 16 regular season games to finish with a winning record in the Big Ten.

While Maryland head coach Kevin Willard would obviously like to duplicate or better last season's conference record, that isn't the main focus at the moment.

"I think that our goal is to obviously start playing a little bit better," Willard said on Wednesday. "I thought we took a good step on the road the other day. I was really proud of the way our freshmen played on the road. Considering the fact Jahnathan [Lamothe] hadn't played a lot of minutes he went out there and did a great job. I thought that was Jamie Kaiser's best game of the year. I think DeShawn is starting to show really good improvements in the area that I need him to improve in. So yeah, I have a lot of confidence in this team."

With a current KenPom ranking of 81 and the possibility of a 1-4 start to conference play staring the Terps in the face, it would be easy to view Thursday night's game versus the Wolverines as a must-win.

"I think we're at that point in the season where every game is important," said Willard.

The Terps and Wolverines are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET with the game being broadcast on FS1.