Maryland flips local OT Andre Roye

Maryland got a big addition to it's 2022 signing class as the Terps kicked off the early signing period by flipping Penn State commit and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr .

Roye, who originally committed to Penn State back on Sept. 23, visited Maryland several times during the season as a PSU commit. He was offered by USC on Dec. 10 and took an official visit out to Los Angeles the final weekend before the early signing period begun.

It seemed the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder would either flip to USC or stick with his commitment to Penn State leading up to signing day but Maryland announced Roye as part of their signing class early in the morning of Dec. 15.

With the addition of Roye, the Terps now have 16 total commits and four offensive linemen, as he joins Coltin Deery of Malvin Prep (Pa.) along with Keon Kindred and Ja'Kavion Nonar of Glades Central (Fla.).