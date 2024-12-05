Maryland National Signing Day Central

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football inked 20 student-athletes on the first day of the early signing period, which began on Wednesday.

The class, which ranks 30th nationally, includes six four-star prospects, highlighted by Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding Rivals250 quarterback Malik Washington.

The Terps recruited extremely well locally, signing 11 of the top 45 players in the state of Maryland, including top-10 prospects Washington and Ridgely (Md.) North Caroline four-star athlete Zymear Smith. Maryland also inked North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard three-star running back Iverson Howard and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha three-star running back Bud Coombs, both top-20 in-state prospects.

The Terps also recruited extremely well in the border-rival state of Virginia, landing three of the top-10 prospects including Newport News (Va.) Warwick four-star defensive back Messiah Delhomme, Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem four-star offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist and Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star linebacker Carlton Smith.

In all, the Terps added players from six different states, including three from Florida and one each from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Eleven of Maryland's signees will enroll early, including Washington, Howard, Delhomme, Gilchrist, Zymear Smith, Carlton Smith, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist three-star defensive tackle Nahsir Taylor, Avon (Conn.) Old Farms three-star defensive tackle Dante Recker, Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep three-star defensive end Sidney Stewart and Manvel (Texas) three-star quarterback Jackson Hamilton.