Maryland football landed a second commit from the Sunshine State in as many days Monday, as Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County three-star offensive tackle Lamar Williams announced his pledge to the Terps via social media.

Williams chose the Terps over offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and more. He was originally committed to Miami back in February but parted ways with the Hurricanes back on May 9, opening the door for Maryland. He took his lone official visit to College Park the weekend of June 7.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Williams earned Tallahassee Democrat All-Big Bend second-team honors this past season as a junior, starting at right tackle.

Rated a three-star prospect, Williams is the No. 96-ranked player in Florida and the No. 58-ranked offensive tackle in the country according to Rivals.

Williams becomes the 12th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the fourth from the Sunshine State, joining Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star defensive back Jett White, Lakeland (Fla.) three-star offensive tackle Ben Beymer and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star defensive tackle Donta Simpson.