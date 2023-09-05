Coming off of a season-opening win over Towson Sept. 2, the Terps kept the good vibes going on Tuesday, landing a commitment from Annapolis (Md.) St. Mary's offensive lineman Davon Watkins .

Watkins chose the Terps over offers from Akron, Kent State, Temple, Toledo and more.

A 6-foot-5, 315-pound two-way lineman, the Terps first offered Watkins back in early June after he camped at Maryland. He decided to wrap up his recruitment after attending the Terps' season-opener versus Towson.

Watkins helped St. Mary's to an MIAA B Conference title as a junior and was named all-conference for his play.

He began to garner further attention this past spring after an impressive showing at the Under Armour camp in Baltimore where he was measured with an impressive 37.5 inch arm length and 80-plus inch wingspan.

Wakins becomes the 20th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the eighth offensive lineman taken. He is the seventh player in the class from Maryland and is not yet ranked by Rivals.