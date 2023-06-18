Maryland's recent momentum on the recruiting trail continued June 18, as Clinton (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Josiah McLaurin announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

McLaurin chose the Terps over fellow finalists East Carolina and Virginia Tech, with additional Power 5 offers from the likes of Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Maryland wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer offered McLaurin back in late May, while new running backs coach Latrell Scott had already started building a relationship with the 6-foot, 180-pound speedster while recruiting him at East Carolina.

McLaurin took his first official visit to East Carolina last weekend before officially visiting College Park this weekend. He was originally scheduled to visit Pittsburgh the weekend of June 23 but cancelled the visit and instead put Virginia Tech in his final three.

A versatile athlete and dynamic playmaker, McLaurin finished with 100 catches for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns at Newton Grove (N.C.) Hobbton High School as a sophomore. This past season at Clinton, he caught 33 passes for 490 yards and four scores, while also rushing 103 times for 903 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also chipped in 231 punt return yards for good measure.

McLaurin is the eighth overall commitment for Maryland in the 2024 class and the second wide receiver, joining Baltimore (Md.) City College High's Jahmari Powell-Wonson.

McLaurin projects as a slot receiver for the Terps.