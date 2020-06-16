TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland has 'gone the extra mile' in recruiting West Coast QB

As the Terps look to add at least one signal caller to their 2021 class, Maryland offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery has “gone the extra mile,” literally and figuratively, to court Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola pro-style quarterback Brayden Zermeno.

Montgomery traveled to the West Coast to see Zermeno in person at his school in early March, just before the Coronavirus pandemic suspended recruiting trips nationwide. After getting to meet face-to-face and subsequently talking nearly everyday for about two months, Montgomery delivered an offer to the SoCal native on May 6 — Zermeno’s first from a Power Five school.