Queen leads Maryland's second-half comeback win over Villanova

Eric Dixon hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the first half as Villanova built a 12-point halftime lead, 40-28, but the Terrapins climbed back in the second half.

Maryland shot 17 of 29 in the second half, knocking down 4 of 9 from long range to fuel its comeback.

NEWARK, N.J, (AP) — Derik Queen knocked down two free throws with 19 seconds left to complete a second-half Maryland comeback and the Terrapins beat Villanova 76-75 to win the Saatva Empire Classic on Sunday afternoon.

Queen threw down a dunk with 14 minutes left to get the game within single digits and Rodney Rice and Malachi Palmer each knocked down a 3-pointer to get Maryland within two, 52-50 with just under 12 minutes to play. Ja’Kobi Gillespie hit two free throws with 9:46 left to tie the game at 55-55 and Queen followed with a layup and a jumper to make it 59-55 with eight minutes left.

Dixon turned a three-point play and added a jumper to put the Wildcats back in front, 62-59, but Queen hit one of two at the line and scored at the basket to give Maryland a 63-62 lead. Jordan Longino scored at the basket and added two free throws to put Villanova back in front, 66-63 with under five minutes to play. Maryland’s Julian Reese hit the first of two free throws to tie the game at 70-70 with 2:28 left and Rice hit two more from the line at 1:53 to put the Terrapins in front, 72-70.

Dixon hit a 3 to give Villanova a one-point lead, but Queen answered at the basket to put Maryland back in front with under a minute to play. Dixon gave the Wildcats their final lead with his layup with 28 seconds left, but Queen answered with two free throws to lead, 76-75.

Tyler Perkins missed a 3-point attempt with 4 seconds left, but Villanova got the offensive rebound. Dixon found space in the corner to take a 3-point shot at the buzzer, but his shot bounced hard off the back of the rim.

Queen finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds with five assists to lead Maryland (5-1). Reece finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Rice added 16 points. Gillespie contributed 12 points with three assists.

Dixon finished with a career-high 38 points to lead Villanova (3-4), hitting 15 of 29 from the field, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. Jhamir Brickus added 11 points.