Recruiting was going to become a later-rather-than-sooner process for Brian Harris after he tore his ACL as a sophomore last fall.

But after rehab and an emergence on the camp and combine circuit this offseason, offers began coming in from ACC and Big Ten country.

Now bulked up at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout elected to make an early verbal commitment to Maryland.

"They were one of the first schools to contact me and show love," Harris told Rivals. "I've got a lot of family out there, too. And the program that they're building out there is crazy. It feels great to be a part of a program like Maryland.

"They're bringing in some great guys there."