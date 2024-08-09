Maryland lands 2026 Florida pass rusher Brian Harris
Recruiting was going to become a later-rather-than-sooner process for Brian Harris after he tore his ACL as a sophomore last fall.
But after rehab and an emergence on the camp and combine circuit this offseason, offers began coming in from ACC and Big Ten country.
Now bulked up at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout elected to make an early verbal commitment to Maryland.
"They were one of the first schools to contact me and show love," Harris told Rivals. "I've got a lot of family out there, too. And the program that they're building out there is crazy. It feels great to be a part of a program like Maryland.
"They're bringing in some great guys there."
While interest in the defensive lineman has increased in short order, he spent time on campuses having offered in the spring. The College Park stop was in early April and the Terrapin lead ballooned from there.
"They see a lot of potential in me and I had built and great relationships with the coaches," Harris said. "I think they see me bringing big things to Maryland Football.
"I made the commitment to coach Brian Williams and coach (Lance) Thompson and head coach Locks (Mike Locksley). They were extremely excited and they can’t wait to have me be a part of there program."
The newest Terp, just the second early pledge in the 2026 class for Locksley and company, is now focused on his health and playing a full 2024 season with his pledge behind him.
"I'll probably play inside in college but one of my main strengths is that I'm very versatile," Harris said. "I can move anywhere on the line."