ago football Edit

Maryland lands 2026 Florida pass rusher Brian Harris

John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@johngarcia_jr

Recruiting was going to become a later-rather-than-sooner process for Brian Harris after he tore his ACL as a sophomore last fall.

But after rehab and an emergence on the camp and combine circuit this offseason, offers began coming in from ACC and Big Ten country.

Now bulked up at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout elected to make an early verbal commitment to Maryland.

"They were one of the first schools to contact me and show love," Harris told Rivals. "I've got a lot of family out there, too. And the program that they're building out there is crazy. It feels great to be a part of a program like Maryland.

"They're bringing in some great guys there."

*****

*****

While interest in the defensive lineman has increased in short order, he spent time on campuses having offered in the spring. The College Park stop was in early April and the Terrapin lead ballooned from there.

"They see a lot of potential in me and I had built and great relationships with the coaches," Harris said. "I think they see me bringing big things to Maryland Football.

"I made the commitment to coach Brian Williams and coach (Lance) Thompson and head coach Locks (Mike Locksley). They were extremely excited and they can’t wait to have me be a part of there program."

The newest Terp, just the second early pledge in the 2026 class for Locksley and company, is now focused on his health and playing a full 2024 season with his pledge behind him.

"I'll probably play inside in college but one of my main strengths is that I'm very versatile," Harris said. "I can move anywhere on the line."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoTG9ja3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTG9j a3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2h3aWxs MzQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaHdpbGwzNDc8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUhTc3BvcnRzem9uZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUhTc3BvcnRzem9uZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9DYXNvbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0Nhc29uMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdWxsb2NrVG9ieTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJ1bGxvY2tUb2J5MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JkazhP Yk94ekMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iZGs4T2JPeHpDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJyaWFuIEhhcnJpcyAoQEJyaWFuSGFycjFzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyaWFuSGFycjFzL3N0YXR1cy8xODIxOTE1ODQw MDU4Mzc2NTczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA5LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM

