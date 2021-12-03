Maryland, Mark Turgeon mutually agree to part ways

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- In a mutual decision, Maryland Athletics announced that Mark Turgeon is stepping down as the head coach for the men’s basketball program.

“After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” said Turgeon. “I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.

“Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you.

“It has truly been an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland.”

Evans named Assistant Coach Danny Manning the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with the Terps’ home game on Sunday, December 5 against Northwestern.

“We are fortunate that Coach Turgeon has surrounded himself with an outstanding group of coaches,” said Evans. “Coach Manning has been a head coach at the highest level and we have the utmost confidence in his abilities to lead this program.”

A national search will begin following the end of this season.

About Mark Turgeon

Mark Turgeon served as head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team for 10-plus seasons, having led the Terrapins to the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons (6-of-7 if counting 2019-20). Turgeon led the Terrapins to the 2020 Big Ten Championship and recorded winning seasons in all 10 years, while all 35 student-athletes who exhausted their eligibility earned their undergraduate degrees. Additionally, Maryland's seven NBA draft picks over the last six years were tied for the most in the Big Ten during that span.

In an unfortunate set of circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Turgeon’s Big Ten Championship-winning Terrapins were unable to compete in the postseason as the NCAA season was canceled. Having claimed the program’s seventh regular season title in its history, Maryland was 24-7 and a lock for at least a top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Turgeon led three different programs to 14 applicable postseason appearances, which included the Terps advancing to their first Sweet 16 in 13 years in the 2015-2016 season.

In 10+ seasons at Maryland, Turgeon compiled a 226-116 (.661) record. He possesses a 476-275 (.634) overall record as a head coach.

About Danny Manning

One of the most accomplished players in the history of college basketball, Danny Manning was hired as an assistant coach by head coach Mark Turgeon on April 26, 2021. Manning and Turgeon played three seasons together at Kansas (1984-87), where the duo ushered in one of the most successful eras in program history.

Manning most recently spent the last year as an analyst for ESPN, following six years (2014-20) as head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and two years (2012-14) as head coach at Tulsa.

As a player, Manning's resume is unrivaled. His list of accomplishments are what young players dream of achieving: NCAA Champion, consensus National Player of the Year, All-American, No. 1 overall NBA Draft Pick, NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer. After winning a national title as an assistant coach at Kansas, Manning's years as a head coach included taking two different schools to the NCAA Tournament and winning a conference regular season and tournament title.

During his six seasons at Wake Forest, Manning guided 14 players to play professionally, including NBA players John Collins and Jaylen Hoard. The Demon Deacons had six different players earn All-ACC honors during the Manning era while having six players earn Academic All-ACC accolades. Manning's work in player development was evident with Collins being named the 2017 ACC Most Improved Player while Doral Moore in 2018 and Olivier Sarr in 2020 were runner-up in the voting for the award.