Maryland’s 3-point resurgence on display in victory over No. 17 Wisconsin

DeShawn Harris-Smith, who was just 4 for 22 from long distance on the season, scored from beyond the arc with the Terrapins down five. It was the first of four straight 3s by Maryland during a 14-2 run that sent the Terps to a 76-68 victory over No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

“You play the percentages. He’s 4 for whatever, right? Four for the year?” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “Credit to him, to step up and knock it down.”

While Harris-Smith’s contribution from beyond the arc was unlikely, he has a few teammates who need to be reckoned with on the perimeter. Maryland went 12 of 24 from 3-point range for a second straight game, and this was its fourth consecutive victory.

“We’ve had our rhythm for a couple games now,” said Rodney Rice, who went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc Wednesday. “We’re just trying to keep that momentum going into the next game. We can put the ball in the basket from outside.”

Outside shooting was a major problem last season for the Terps, when they shot an abysmal 29% from 3 on their way to a losing season. Improvement in that department is one reason why Maryland might move into the AP Top 25 next week following this latest win.

The Terps are shooting 37% from 3-point range this season, with Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Selton Miguel both over 40% with more than 100 attempts each.

Miguel finished 4 of 5 on Wednesday.

“Having the right guy shoot them always helps,” coach Kevin Willard said.

Maryland actually missed seven of its first nine 3s before turning that around in a big way.

“We got a lot of good looks in the first half,” Willard said. “I think we were a little, either amped up or not amped up enough.”