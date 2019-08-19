TSR is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

The return of senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and a dominant defense have hopes high in East Lansing. The Spartans aren’t preseason favorites in the Big Ten East, but they will certainly be in the mix or at the very least make it hard for some other teams to win a conference title.

Head coach Mark Dantonio has become known for cranking out double-digit win seasons at Michigan State, but a slew of injuries, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, last season made it a bit of a down year for the Spartans, who finished 7-6.

Michigan State had 10 offensive starters miss at least one game last season, including Lewerke, which helped contribute to a down year moving the ball for the Spartans. Finishing 117th in total offense in 2018, the Spartans are looking to bounce back this fall.

Dantonio is attempting to wake his offense up by the hiring of new offensive coordinator Brad Salem, who is expected to bring a more high-tempo attack rather than the slow-huddle, two-back approach typically taken by the Spartans.

Salem will inherit an offense that scored seven points or fewer in four of its last seven games after Lewerke suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6. Lewerke played through the pain, but his ability to throw was not the same from that point forward.

Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr. and Jalen Nailor all return from injuries this season and give the Spartans a trio of reliable wide receivers. While junior tight end Matt Dotson could be in for a breakout season after catching 18 balls last year.

The biggest question mark for the Spartans’ offense is at running back, where Michigan State will have to replace feature back LJ Scott. Connor Heyward rushed for 529 yards last year while also catching 32 passes, but he is more of a change-of-pace back than a bell cow. The Spartans will look for La’Darius Jefferson to step up, although he didn’t show much last year when Scott missed time. Incoming freshmen Elijah Collins and Anthony Williams Jr. also figure to factor into the mix.

Michigan State’s offensive line was bruised and battered last year, having to roll out nine different starting lineups throughout the course of the season. But the silver lining to last year’s dark cloud is that the Spartans return seven blockers with starting experience.

The Spartans were the toughest defense in college football to run on last year and they’ll be at the top of the pack again in 2019 with defensive tackles Mike Panasiuk and Raequan Williams returning to the team. The defensive line is further bolstered by the return of defensive end Kenny Willekes, who was NFL bound before breaking his leg in Michigan State’s bowl game last year.

Joe Bachie is a playmaking middle linebacker for the Spartans who has started 26 consecutive games and was First Team All-Big Ten last year. Bachie is joined by other experienced linebackers on the outside in Tyriq Thompson and Antjuan Simmons.

With all the aforementioned talent on Michigan State’s defense, the Spartans player on that side of the ball to watch closest is cornerback Josiah Scott, who has the tools to be a shutdown cornerback. Two-time All-Big Ten selection David Dowell will join Scott in the secondary at safety.

Bottom line: There’s nothing suggesting that Michigan State won’t make its 12th straight bowl game under Dantonio this season, but the real implications of this regular season finale fall on Maryland, which could need this game to reach its first bowl since 2016. The Terps haven’t won in East Lansing since 1950 and this one won’t be any easier than most encounters with the Spartans. Not letting Michigan State’s defense force turnovers to give the unproven offense a short field will be the key to Maryland having a chance to pull off the upset.

Series: 8-2, Michigan State

Last Maryland win: 2016, 28-17 at Maryland

Last Michigan State win: 2018, 24-3 at Maryland