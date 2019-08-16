TSR is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

It was a tale of two seasons for the Cornhuskers last year, as they lost their first six games only to go 4-2 down the stretch, including a narrow 36-31 loss at Ohio State and a 9-6 victory over Michigan State.

Entering 2019, Nebraska will look to build off of that momentum as the hype surrounding sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looms heavy. Head coach Scott Frost came to Lincoln before last year after a 13-0 season at UCF, and despite some early struggles in his first year with the Cornhuskers, expectations are still high for him and his program.

The Cornhuskers’ offense will go as Martinez goes. He is a run-pass threat with a quick release, strong arm, and some wheels. As a freshman last season, he averaged a school-record 295.1 yards per game on offense, but breaking his own record will largely depend on whether or not others step up around him.

Sophomore running back Maurice Washington has dealt with legal issues this offseason, opening the door for JUCO transfer Dedrick Mills and true freshman Rahmir Johnson to make early impacts. Collectively, this backfield will look to fill the void left by last year’s leading rusher Devine Ozigbo, who had 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 2018.

Nebraska has a receiving corps that is unproven. Stanley Morgan Jr. — the team’s leading receiver last year — is no longer there and Martinez will need someone to step up and be his top target. That person might be junior JD Spielman, who burst onto the scene as a sophomore last season with 66 receptions for 818 yards and eight touchdowns in just 10 games. Spielman will be joined in the receiving corps by California transfer Kanawai Noa and sophomore Kade Warner, who made some plays last year. Tight end Jack Stoll can also be a receiving threat.

The Cornhuskers’ offensive line is led by Brenden Jaimes, who has made 21 consecutive starts between right and left tackle. The rest of the O-line is less proven, but there are certain players like Matt Farniok and Cam Jurgens who have shown major upside.

Nebraska’s defense isn’t nearly as potent as its offense. Last year, the Cornhuskers allowed the third most yards (433.5) and points (31.3) per game that it has since 1946. But an experienced group returns to Lincoln.

Darrion Daniels is a grad transfer from Oklahoma State that will join a talented defensive line that features twins Carlos and Khalil Davis, as well as Ben Stille. The team’s leading tackler from last year, Mohamed Barry, returns to lead the linebacking corps, which is also highlighted by JoJo Dormann on the outside. The Cornhuskers are also experienced in the Secondary, returning cornerbacks Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle.

The defense overall is expected to grow by leaps and bounds this season.

Bottom line: With another year under Frost’s system, the Cornhuskers should be a much more dangerous team in 2019. With many of its starters from last year returning on both sides of the ball, they’ll give Maryland all it can handle in a home game that is sandwiched between road matchups with Ohio State and Michigan State. This will be the Terps’ last home game of the season and they’ll have to play sound, turnover-free football and contain Martinez to win.

Series: 1-0, Nebraska

Last Maryland win: None

Last Nebraska win: 2016, 28-7 at Nebraska