Kevin Willard and the Terps have filled their final available scholarship with former Memphis guard Jayhlon Young, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Young appeared in 27 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Prior to Memphis, Young spent the 2022-2023 season at UCF, where he played under current Maryland assistant Kevin Norris.

Young played in 33 of UCF's 34 games with 12 starts. He averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder scored a career-high 17 points in just his second game as a Knight versus Florida State and recorded an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double at home against SMU.

Prior to UCF, Young spent two seasons at Baton Rouge CC after redshirting as a true freshman at Grambling State.

Known as a strong on-ball perimeter defender, Young is likely to see time at the backup point guard spot with Jahari Long expected to miss most, if not all of next season. His defense, vision and experience will be a welcome addition to the Terps' roster.

Young becomes the fifth addition to the Terps roster from the transfer portal, joining former Belmont guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, former Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice, former South Florida guard Selton Miguel and former Georgia Tech forward Tafara Gapare.