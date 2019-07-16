New Mexico TE Connor O'Toole talks Maryland offer
Sometimes it’s easy to overlook the state of New Mexico when it comes to recruiting. But when you’re as talented as La Cueva (Albuquerque, NM) 2020 three-star tight end Connor O’Toole, Power Five schools take notice.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect has already garnered more than 15 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Purdue, and Washington State. But O’Toole added a look from Maryland July 7 and has since also received an offer from California.
