Sometimes it’s easy to overlook the state of New Mexico when it comes to recruiting. But when you’re as talented as La Cueva (Albuquerque, NM) 2020 three-star tight end Connor O’Toole, Power Five schools take notice.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect has already garnered more than 15 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Purdue, and Washington State. But O’Toole added a look from Maryland July 7 and has since also received an offer from California.