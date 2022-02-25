NFL Draft: Top 10 safeties heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, concluding today with the safeties.
*****
RELATED: Top 10 QBs heading into the NFL Combine | RB | WR | TE | OL | DT | DE | LB | CB
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Hands down the best safety in this draft class, Hamilton covers more territory than any safety I’ve seen in the last few years.
*****
2. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Brisker is physical, he’s a leader and when he’s on he can take over games.
*****
3. Lewis Cine, Georgia
The biggest hitter in this group, he plays with reckless abandon.
*****
4. Verone McKinley, Oregon
He’s not the biggest safety, but he is one of the best in coverage and plays bigger than his size.
*****
5. Kerby Joseph, Illinois
Joseph is an active tackler with good ball skills, but speed will be the big question.
*****
6. Smoke Monday, Auburn
Monday has been around forever, it seems, and he would bring immediate experience and future leadership to an NFL team.
*****
7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
The corners got all the attention for the Bearcats, but Cook covered up the rare mistakes.
*****
8. Nick Cross, Maryland
Cross has size and long arms, so his measurables could move him up this list.
*****
9. Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State
Sterling doesn’t do anything exceptionally well, but he’s steady and rarely makes a mistake.
*****
10. Leon O’Neal, Texas A&M
O’Neal is a gambler in coverage at times, but he could be second behind Hamilton in overall athleticism.