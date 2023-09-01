Armondo Blount - Florida State

Florida State has been considered the slight frontrunner for the 2025 five-star defensive end, with Miami and Florida right there as well, so it’s big that the Miami Central standout is planning to be in Orlando for the Seminoles’ game against LSU. A large contingent of top prospects is expected to be there, but Blount is one of the biggest since he’s such an important in-state piece to the 2025 class. A good showing against LSU could boost FSU in Blount’s eyes even more.

*****

Terry Bussey - Oklahoma

The feeling is that Texas A&M is very much in the lead for the Timpson, Texas, high four-star prospect, but Oklahoma should have its shot this weekend to convince him otherwise. Bussey is under five-star watch, and getting him in Norman could be important to his recruitment and how he sees things moving forward. The Aggies might be way too much to overcome, but the Sooners aren’t going to stop trying.

*****

Elijah Griffin - Georgia

Griffin’s team is playing Atlanta Marist on Friday, and then Griffin is planning to stay in the area to see Georgia again on Saturday, a huge visit for the top-ranked player in the 2025 class. The Bulldogs are definitely one of the top teams, along with South Carolina, Clemson and others for the Savannah (Ga.) Christian standout, who will be a top target of coach Kirby Smart and his staff until decision day.

*****

Nasir Johnson - Georgia

The four-star defensive tackle from Dublin, Ga., committed to Florida this summer, and it was a big win for the Gators, but Johnson is expected at Georgia this weekend and this could be one to watch. If the Bulldogs start putting the full-court press on the in-state standout, could they flip him from the Gators? Or is Johnson locked in? This weekend could be the start of something, especially if Johnson loves his time in Athens.

*****

Demarcus Riddick - Alabama

Auburn flipped one of the nation’s top linebackers from Georgia in the summer, but Alabama was squarely involved in Riddick’s recruitment as well and it doesn’t look like the Crimson Tide will go down without a fight. What makes this even more interesting is that Auburn and Alabama are opening with cupcakes this weekend, and the word is that the Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County will be in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers have Riddick locked in, but this visit makes things a little curious.

*****

Nate Roberts - Oklahoma

After backing off an early commitment to Notre Dame, Roberts is back on the market and now the 2025 four-star tight end is planning to be at Oklahoma. The Washington, Okla., standout has been rumored to be a Sooners' lean ever since decommitting from the Irish, and this weekend’s trip could go a long way in securing a future pledge, especially if the OU offense comes out firing on all cylinders.

*****

Devin Sanchez - Texas A&M

Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and LSU have been some schools to watch for the five-star cornerback, and Texas A&M continues to be a major player. The Houston North Shore standout had been lukewarm on the Aggies and wanted to see how they played this season. He’s going to get another chance this weekend to be in College Station to see it for himself. It’s essentially the hometown school for Sanchez, and that might play some draw as he gets closer to a decision, but there is also serious competition here from others.

*****

Jacob and Jerod Smith - Kentucky

The twin brothers are originally from Kentucky and they left to play in Connecticut. They are now back in Corbin, Ky., to close out their senior seasons – which makes their recruitments even more interesting. The two are committed to Michigan, but Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and his staff have a huge opportunity to keep the brothers close as Lexington is only about 90 minutes away. Will that lure be enough or does Michigan still have too much of a pull?

*****

Owen Strebig - Wisconsin

The early talk around the 2025 four-star offensive lineman is that Notre Dame is the school to watch – and after multiple visits to South Bend in recent months there’s no reason to think the Irish still aren’t strong. But the new coaching staff at Wisconsin is coming after the Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial standout, and Strebig seeing the new offensive system in person could definitely help the Badgers.

*****

Ernest Willor - Maryland