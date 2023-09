The Terps moved to 2-0 with a 38-20 win over Charlotte in primetime Saturday, outscoring the 49ers 29-6 in the second half.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 78.6 versus Charlotte. The pass offense once again led the way with an 81.0 grade of its own, behind Kaden Prather's four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Maryland defense also graded out well, finishing withe an overall grade of 74.5. The run defense graded out extremely well, with a 78.3 after allowing the 49ers to rush for just 123 yards.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

