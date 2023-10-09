Maryland got out to a fast start at Ohio State, but it was the Buckeyes who finished strong, scoring the final 27 points of the game to hand the Terps their first loss of the season by a final score of 37-17.

Not surprisingly, Maryland finished with an overall grade of 60.1 versus the Buckeyes, their lowest so far this season. The pass offense in particular really struggled, with a 43.7 grade of its own, as Taulia Tagovailoa threw a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, and was sacked twice.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 63.3 versus the Buckeyes, again the unit's lowest grade so far this season. The run defense graded out with a 69.6, as Ohio State starting running back TreVeyon Henderson was sidelined due to injury. The Terps finished with an overall tackling grade of 72.5, again showing that this group is a sure tackling unit.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

