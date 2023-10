It was a rough day for Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was sacked twice and threw a pair of interceptions in the Terps' loss to Ohio State, including an early pick-six.

It was also a rough day for the Terps' secondary, as the Maryland defense gave up 320 yards to the Buckeyes through the air. Starting safety Beau Brade was a bright spot, with a team-leading eight tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

Tagovailoa and Brade addressed the media following the Terps' 37-17 loss to Ohio State in Columbus. See what they had to say in the video player below.

